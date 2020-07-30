Rahul Gandhi, Chidambaram slam Modi over state of economy

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday accused the Narendra Modi government of ‘ruining’ the economy, while former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram asked the Prime Minister when he would “acknowledge his failures and those of his economic managers”.

Also read: India seeing 'green shoots', laying out ‘red carpet’ for investors: PM Modi

“Modi is ruining the country. 1. Demonetization. 2. GST 3.Mismanagement of the Coronavirus Pandemic. 4. Employment and the economy has been destroyed. His capitalist media has created an illusion but the confusion will be broken soon,” Mr. Gandhi tweeted, along with a news report that mentioned that 10 crore jobs could be lost in India because of COVID-19.

In a series of tweets separately, Mr. Chidambaram cautioned about a deepening crisis.

“When will the BJP government acknowledge the gravity of the deepening economic crisis in the country? When will the Prime Minister acknowledge his failure and the failure of his economic managers?” asked Mr. Chidambaram.

The former Finance Minister pointed out that a telecom major was on the verge of collapse, while the aviation industry was reeling under losses.

“Will the government realize that one of our major telecom companies is on the verge of collapse and the government has no plan to save the struggling telecom industry? Will the government realize that the aviation industry has suffered massive losses and every one of them will go the Air India way unless the government steps in with a rescue plan?” he asked.

“Millions have lost their jobs or livelihood in the last 12 months. The collapse of two major industries — telecom and aviation — will cost many more thousand direct and indirect jobs,” Mr. Chidambaram added.