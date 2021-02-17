National

Rahul Gandhi cautions govt. against ‘negligence’ in tackling COVID-19

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday cautioned the Central government over its “negligence” in dealing with the COVID-19.

Mr. Gandhi, in a tweet, referred to a news report that said that South African and Brazilian variants of the virus had entered the country.

“GOI is being grossly negligent and overconfident about COVID-19. It’s not over yet,”cautioned Mr. Gandhi on twitter.

The former Congress chief has often been critical of the Narendra Modi government’s dealing with the pandemic, including the severe lockdown at short notice.

Mr. Gandhi’s warning came amidst the Maharashtra government, in which the Congress is a coalition partner, reintroducing some restrictions with regard to assembly of people as cases have gone up.

While India’s overall figure of daily infections has considerably come down and is averaging below 12,000 cases, States such as Maharashtra and Kerala have shown high numbers.

On Tuesday, India recorded 11,574 fresh cases, with Maharashtra and Kerala alone accounting for 8,600 COVID-19 cases.

