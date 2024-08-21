Rahul Gandhi calls on visiting Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday (August 21, 2024) called on Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who is visiting India for the first time after becoming PM in 2022.

Mr. Ibrahim began his three-day visit to India on Monday night .

On Tuesday, Mr. Ibrahim held talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi focusing on resetting the relations that came under some strain during the tenure of Mahathir Mohamad.

India and Malaysia on Tuesday elevated their ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership.

The two leaders announced the decision to upgrade the 2010 Strategic Partnership, that had been made an ‘Enhanced Strategic Partnership’ in 2015, along with a number of agreements and MoUs signed in their presence., including on workers’ mobility, digital technology, culture, tourism, sports, and education. India will also work with Malaysia on its request to join the BRICS grouping that Mr. Ibrahim has been pushing for, officials said. The two Prime Ministers also discussed geopolitical challenges, including the current conflicts and tensions in the Indo-Pacific region.

“Malaysia is an important partner of India in ASEAN and the Indo-Pacific region,” Mr. Modi said after the meeting. “We are committed to freedom of navigation and overflight in accordance with international laws. And, advocate peaceful resolution of all disputes,” he added.