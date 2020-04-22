Rahul Gandhi calls for ideas on possible MSME stimulus package

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi has called for ideas on a possible stimulus package for the medium, small and micro enterprises (MSME) sector on social media.

“#COVID19 has devastated our micro, small & medium businesses (MSME). The Congress party needs your help. Send us suggestions & ideas for what a MSME economic stimulus package should cover on,” Mr Gandhi said.

The Congress has repeatedly criticised the Narendra Modi government for ignoring the plight of migrant workers and for offering a minuscule stimulus package. Various industry bodies have also said that they will no longer be able to retain the workforce with idling manufacturing units unless the government injects liquidity.