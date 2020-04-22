Rahul Gandhi calls for ideas on possible MSME stimulus package

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi has called for ideas on a possible stimulus package for the medium, small and micro enterprises (MSME) sector on social media.
“#COVID19 has devastated our micro, small & medium businesses (MSME). The Congress party needs your help. Send us suggestions & ideas for what a MSME economic stimulus package should cover on,” Mr Gandhi said.
The Congress has repeatedly criticised the Narendra Modi government for ignoring the plight of migrant workers and for offering a minuscule stimulus package. Various industry bodies have also said that they will no longer be able to retain the workforce with idling manufacturing units unless the government injects liquidity.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.