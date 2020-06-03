Rahul Gandhi calls for clarity on border crisis

NEW DELHI

03 June 2020 23:29 IST

He asks Centre to clarify whether Chinese troops entered Indian territory.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday asked the government to clarify whether or not Chinese soldiers entered into Indian territory.

“Can GOI [the government of India] please confirm that no Chinese soldiers have entered India?” he wrote on Twitter. He also shared a news report that said India and China would hold a top-level military meeting on June 6 to end the crisis.

His tweet came after the Press Information Bureau (PIB) “clarified” that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had only talked about a differing perception of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and the presence of Chinese troops. “It is being misinterpreted as if Chinese troops entered Indian side of LAC,” read a tweet on the PIB’s official fact-check handle.

On Tuesday, Mr. Singh said in a television interview that a “sizeable number” of Chinese troops had been moved near eastern Ladakh on the LAC and India, too, had taken necessary steps to deal with the situation.

Earlier, too, Mr. Gandhi had asked the government to come clean on the standoff and inform the country of what was happening “...as its silence is fuelling speculation and uncertainty”.

At an online press briefing later, Congress spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member Abhishek Singhvi said the PIB’s clarification “reveals more than what the government is trying to conceal”. “I want to make it clear that we stand with the nation on this issue and we will support any proper policy of the government. To be very aggressive with China, to be neutral, diplomatic or to be negotiatory is the government’s call,” Mr. Singhvi said.

“But, with great regret, we must bring to your attention that becoming an Ostrich, putting your head in the sand and trying to avoid and ignore an issue is not to face the real fact... If you ignore the fact, how will you get the nation’s support,” he asked.

Mr. Singhvi also questioned the government’s repeated claim that the Centre had paid 85% of the cost of the Shramik Special trains run for migrant workers.

“The learned Solicitor-General has repeatedly said in the Supreme Court that all of the cost of the Railways, travel for the migrants, is to be borne by the sending States or by the receiving States... There is no mention of the Central government. Unless the government of India clarifies, we must take this statement, made in solemnity of court proceedings, as true... Which means whatever the Railway Minister [Piyush Goyal] and other Ministers have been saying is not true,” He said, demanding Mr. Goyal’s resignation.