Rahul Gandhi briefs MPs on party line for Budget debate 

The Leader of the Opposition tells party colleagues to ensure that in their speech rather than lamenting the funds allocated to Andhra Pradesh and Bihar, they should highlight the States that have been ignored 

Published - July 24, 2024 07:23 pm IST - New Delhi: 

The Hindu Bureau
Congress MP and LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi with farmer leaders during a meeting, in New Delhi.

Congress MP and LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi with farmer leaders during a meeting, in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: PTI

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday (July 24) told 20 Congress MPs, who are slated to speak in the debate on Union Budget, to ensure that in their speech rather than lamenting the funds allocated to Andhra Pradesh and Bihar, they should highlight the States that have been ignored. 

This was the first such meeting Mr. Gandhi had with his colleagues after taking over as the Leader of the Opposition. 

Follow LIVE updates from Parliament Monsoon Session on July 24, 2024

In his 10-minute short chat with the members, according to sources, Mr. Gandhi asked them to maintain a careful balance between raising the regional concerns and the party’s national line. This budget is a “kursi bachao” (save the chair) exercise and the speeches must reflect that, Mr. Gandhi is learnt to have told the members. 

“What Andhra Pradesh or Bihar got is not your issue, what the other States were deprived of, is the real problem. We are a national party and must behave like one,” Mr. Gandhi reportedly said at the meeting. 

Parliament Budget session: INDIA bloc MPs protest over 'discrimination' against opposition-ruled States in Union Budget

Meets farmer leaders

Mr. Gandhi also met a delegation of farmer leaders from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. “We will have a discussion with INDIA bloc leaders and will put pressure on the government to ensure that the farmers get a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price [MSP],” Mr. Gandhi told reporters after the meeting.

Congress general secretary K.C. Venugopal, former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, Congress leaders Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Gurjeet Singh Aujla, Dharamvir Gandhi, Amar Singh, Deepender Singh Hooda and Jai Prakash were also present at the meeting.

The delegation comprised 12 farmer leaders from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

