Rahul Gandhi attacks govt. in Lok Sabha, says farm laws will damage rural economy

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday attacked the government for the three agriculture laws that have triggered protests by farmers at Delhi's borders, saying these legislations will allow industrialists to buy unlimited quantity of foodgrains and hoard them.
Lending his support to the ongoing farmers protests, he said in Lok Sabha that it was not an agitation of the farmers only but a movement of the country and the government will have to repeal the laws.
Mr. Gandhi also dramatically led his party members and those from the Trinamool and the DMK to observe a two-minute silence by standing to mourn the death of ‘200 farmers’ during the ongoing agitation and said he was doing this as the government has not paid tributes to those who died during the protests.
"The intent of the three laws are to allow industrialists to buy unlimited quantity of foodgrains and hoard them as much as they want," he alleged.
Mr. Gandhi cited the old family planning slogan 'hum do hamare do' to attack the government and said just 4-5 people are running the country.
"The new farm laws will destroy India's food security system and will hurt rural economy," he said.
The Congress leader also said that the farmers are not going anywhere but will overthrow the government.
