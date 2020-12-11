Rahul Gandhi attacks government over farm incomes

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday attacked the government, alleging that it wants the income of farmers in the country to be as low as that earned by those in Bihar.
The former party chief cited a media report that claimed that an agricultural household in Punjab earns the highest in a year, while it was lowest in Bihar.
“The farmer wants his income to be as much as that of farmers of Punjab. The Modi government wants the income of all farmers of the country to be as much as that of Bihar farmers,” Mr. Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.
The survey cited by Mr. Gandhi showed that an average Indian agricultural household earns ₹77,124 in a year, with Punjab farmers earning ₹2,16,708 annually and that of Bihar only ₹42,684.
The Congress has been attacking the government over the new farm laws and has alleged that these will lower farmers’ income.
The party has also been alleging that the farm laws seek to end the minimum support price regime and abolish the Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee Act.
The government has claimed otherwise and has said that the legislations will help increase farm income.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath