Rahul Gandhi urges govt. to begin investigation over rising coal prices

October 18, 2023 11:26 am | Updated 11:26 am IST - NEW DELHI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on October 18, addressed the rising coal prices in India and alleged that Adani has directly looted the people of the country through high electricity bills.

The leader cited a story published by the Financial Times in London, that talks about Adani’s involvement in the rising coal prices.

“Adani buys coal from Indonesia and when it reached India, it is highly priced and the burden is on common people as the people are forced to pay high rates for electricity,” he alleged.

Mr. Gandhi said, “This is 32,000 crore scam. Mr. Adani is strongly backed by the Prime Minister of our country.”

He further questioned, why there were no investigations over the issue. He urged the Government of India to start investigations and prove Adani’s credibility.