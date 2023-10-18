ADVERTISEMENT

Rahul Gandhi urges govt. to begin investigation over rising coal prices

October 18, 2023 11:26 am | Updated 11:53 am IST - NEW DELHI

Cities media reports by Financial times in London and blames Adani of involvement in hike in electricity rates

The Hindu Bureau

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressing the media on rising coal prices issue. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on October 18, addressed the rising coal prices in India and alleged that Adani has directly looted the people of the country through high electricity bills.

“Citizens should know that their power bills have gone up because of over-invoicing of coal imports by the Adani group. Earlier, we had mentioned that it was ₹20,000 crore that was unaccounted but it had gone up by another ₹12,000 crore. So the total is ₹32,000 crore,” he said and cited a story published by the Financial Times in London, that talks about Adani’s involvement in the rising coal prices.

He added that the issue is about power, electricity bills and theft but the Indian media does not ask one question. Mr. Gandhi said, “The story would have brought down “any government anywhere in the world” and this is a direct theft by a man protected by the Prime Minister of India.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He also wondered why Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) couldn’t find documents against the Adani group when Financial Times London had access to all the documents. “It is clear that there is protection at the highest level,” he said.

Speaking about power subsidy issued by the Karnataka Government, he said, “The Congress government in Karnataka is giving a power subsidy and has promised a similar subsidy in Madhya Pradesh but now it is clear that the increased power bills are because of over-invoicing of imported coal, used to produce power.”

Mr. Gandhi also asked why Prime Minister Narendra Modi had not ordered an inquiry against Mr. Adani despite all these questions. “Come clean, start an investigation. Defend your credibility,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US