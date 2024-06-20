Rahul Gandhi accuses RSS-BJP of capturing educational institutions

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on June 20 said educational institutions have been captured by RSS-BJP and that paper leaks will not stop unless that is reversed.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There has been an expansion of the idea of Vyapam to the rest of the country... It was being said PM Modi stopped the Ukraine-Russia war, but he is either not able to stop exam paper leaks or doesn’t want to,” he said speaking to the media.

Also Read | UGC-NET exam cancelled to safeguard students’ interest, says Education Ministry official

Amid the allegations of NEET, UGC-NET papers leak and UGC-NET cancellation, the Congress leader said that during Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, thousands complained about paper leaks.

“Nothing should be done in arbitrary manner, rules that apply to one paper should apply to another. We will raise exam paper leaks issue in Parliament,” he said.

“PM Narendra Modi has psychologically collapsed, will struggle to run a govt like this,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.