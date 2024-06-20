ADVERTISEMENT

Rahul Gandhi accuses RSS-BJP of capturing educational institutions

June 20, 2024

Published - June 20, 2024 03:47 pm IST

During Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, thousands complained about paper leaks, Rahul Gandhi said

PTI

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on June 20 said educational institutions have been captured by RSS-BJP and that paper leaks will not stop unless that is reversed.

“There has been an expansion of the idea of Vyapam to the rest of the country... It was being said PM Modi stopped the Ukraine-Russia war, but he is either not able to stop exam paper leaks or doesn’t want to,” he said speaking to the media.

Amid the allegations of NEET, UGC-NET papers leak and UGC-NET cancellation, the Congress leader said that during Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, thousands complained about paper leaks.

“Nothing should be done in arbitrary manner, rules that apply to one paper should apply to another. We will raise exam paper leaks issue in Parliament,” he said.

“PM Narendra Modi has psychologically collapsed, will struggle to run a govt like this,” he added.

