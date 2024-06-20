GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rahul Gandhi accuses RSS-BJP of capturing educational institutions

During Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, thousands complained about paper leaks, Rahul Gandhi said

Updated - June 20, 2024 04:01 pm IST

Published - June 20, 2024 03:47 pm IST

PTI
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. File

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on June 20 said educational institutions have been captured by RSS-BJP and that paper leaks will not stop unless that is reversed.

“There has been an expansion of the idea of Vyapam to the rest of the country... It was being said PM Modi stopped the Ukraine-Russia war, but he is either not able to stop exam paper leaks or doesn’t want to,” he said speaking to the media.

Also Read | UGC-NET exam cancelled to safeguard students’ interest, says Education Ministry official

Amid the allegations of NEET, UGC-NET papers leak and UGC-NET cancellation, the Congress leader said that during Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, thousands complained about paper leaks.

“Nothing should be done in arbitrary manner, rules that apply to one paper should apply to another. We will raise exam paper leaks issue in Parliament,” he said.

“PM Narendra Modi has psychologically collapsed, will struggle to run a govt like this,” he added.

Related Topics

Rahul Gandhi / medical education / national politics / Indian National Congress

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.