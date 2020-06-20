National

Rahul Gandhi accuses PM Modi of surrendering land to China

Remarks come a day after all-party meeting on India-China conflict

A day after an all-party meeting on the India-China conflict, in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi denied any intrusion by the Chinese army, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi accused him of surrendering territory to China.

Mr. Modi had said, “Neither anyone has intruded into our territory nor took over any post.”

Quoting these words, Mr. Gandhi, in a tweet, questioned the claim. “PM has surrendered Indian territory to Chinese aggression. If the land was Chinese: Why were our soldiers killed? Where were they killed?” he asked.

