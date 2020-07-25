Rahul Gandhi accuses govt. of benefiting by making profits during lockdown

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday accused the government of benefiting by making profits during the coronavirus-induced lockdown when people were in trouble.

He tagged a news report that claimed the Indian Railways was making profit by running ‘Shramik trains’ for transporting migrants during the pandemic.

“There are clouds of disease and people are in trouble, but one seeks to benefit — this anti-people government is converting a disaster into profits and is earning,” he said in a tweet in Hindi.

The news report claimed that the railways made a profit of ₹428 crore by running Shramik special trains during the lockdown that transported migrants to their native places.

In another tweet, he lauded the efforts of the Himachal government in conducting a survey to select ‘one district, one product’, saying he had suggested this sometime back.

“This is a good idea. I had suggested it some time back. Its implementation will need a complete change of mindset,” he said on Twitter.

He also tagged a report that stated the state Industries Department is conducting a baseline survey in all districts to select one district, one product for centrally-sponsored Micro and Small Enterprises Cluster Development Programme (MSE-CDP).