Rahul claims passes for his visitors not being issued by Parliament staff

Published - August 09, 2024 12:42 am IST - New Delhi:

The Leader of the Opposition says he had to come to meet the delegations at Parliament reception

The Hindu Bureau

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi meets with the delegation of the Right to Food Campaign and fishermen from across India, at the Parliament, in New Delhi on Thursday, August 8, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday (August 8, 2024) said visitors to his Parliament office were not issued passes and he had to come to meet them at the Parliament reception.

In the afternoon, he had met a delegation of the Right to Food campaign, including Prof. Jean Dreze and another delegation of fishermen, who had been affected by the action taken by the Sri Lankan Navy.

“Once again, delegations scheduled to meet with me were stopped from entering the Parliament. The voice of the people must be heard and I will do whatever I have to, to fulfil my duty as the Leader of the Opposition,” Mr. Gandhi said in a Facebook post.

After meeting the delegation, Mr. Gandhi told reporters that Speaker Om Birla had said in the House that visitors’ passes were being issued. “But see I have had to come here to meet them. My life would have been easier if I could meet inside,” he added.

