Rahul asks govt to ‘come clean’ on border tension with China

Tell people what exactly is happening, he says on Twitter

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday asked the government to ‘come clean’ on the reported border tension with China and inform the nation what exactly is happening.

“The Government's silence about the border situation with China is fuelling massive speculation and uncertainty at a time of crisis. The government of India must come clean and tell India exactly what's happening”, he said on twitter.

His tweet came a day after United States President Donald Trump claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was ‘not in a good mood’ over the border row and offered to mediate between India and China, something that was both denied and rejected by India.

Last Tuesday, Mr Gandhi said at an online press conference that he expected the government to be transparent about the border tensions with China and Nepal but refused to make any specific comment.

“I think on the India-China issue, we would like to see some more transparency on what is going on. It becomes very difficult for us to have a position without understanding the facts. I think the Government should make clear to the people of India, what exactly is happening on the border. We are hearing different stories. So, I don’t want to go into conjecture but it is important that the Government of India makes it clear what is happening on the border,” he had said.

On May 5, Indian and Chinese troops were engaged in a violent face-off on the eastern Ladakh border that prompted a meeting of local commanders to ‘disengage’ from such skirmishes.

