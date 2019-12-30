Rahul asks Congress workers to meet the injured in anti-CAA protests

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi called on party workers across the country to meet those injured in the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests and reach out to families of those who died in agitations.
“Across India, many young men & women have been wounded & even killed while protesting against the CAA. I urge our Congress party workers to meet the victim’s families & provide them all possible assistance,” he said in a tweet.
Mr.Gandhi had met families of two persons who died during an anti-AA protest in Assam. His sister and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was stopped in Uttar Pradesh by the police on Saturday when she was on her way to meet the family of former IPS officer S R Darapuriji, who is under arrest for participating in an anti-CAA protest. On Sunday, she met two children of Sadaf Zafar, who has been under arrest for many days by the police.
