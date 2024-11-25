 />

November 25, 2024e-Paper

Rahul, Akhilesh blame U.P. government for Sambhal violence

Akhilesh Yadav accused the State government of orchestrating the “riot”; Rahul Gandhi said that the administration’s “insensitive action” without listening to all parties “vitiated” the situation

Published - November 25, 2024 09:31 pm IST - New Delhi 

The Hindu Bureau
Samajwadi Party MPs including party president Akhilesh Yadav meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla regarding the Sambhal incident, in New Delhi on Monday (November 25, 2024).

Samajwadi Party MPs including party president Akhilesh Yadav meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla regarding the Sambhal incident, in New Delhi on Monday (November 25, 2024). | Photo Credit: ANI

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Monday (November 25, 2024) held the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Uttar Pradesh government responsible for the violence in Sambhal.

While Mr. Yadav accused the State government of orchestrating the “riot”, Mr. Gandhi said that the administration’s “insensitive action” without listening to all parties “vitiated” the situation.

The Uttar Pradesh police filed seven FIRs in connection with the violence over a court-ordered survey of a Mughal-era mosque, and named SP MP Zia-ur-Rehman Barq and local SP MLA Iqbal Mehmood’s son Sohail Iqbal as accused. Four people have been killed in the violence. Three of the four victims were identified as Naeem, Bilal and Nauman, all aged about 25.

Muslim bodies flay Sambhal mosque survey, demand judicial probe into violence

“The incident is unfortunate. When our MP Zia-ur-Rehman was not even in Sambhal, why has an FIR been filed against him,” Mr. Yadav asked. “It is sad that such young people have lost their lives. Information was being hidden... Then I had said Naeem had lost his life due to shooting by the police. You have all the videos,” the SP chief said.

Mr. Yadav was speaking to reporters after meeting Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla along with MPs of his party. He said the court gave orders for the survey without listening to the other side.

“The officials, without reading the order, reached there for the survey. The masjid’s committee, ulemas, and people’s representatives - all cooperated. The survey was completed that day. Who gave the orders for a second survey? The masjid committee and others again cooperated. When people gathered outside the mosque and asked why the survey was needed, the circle officer abused them,” Mr. Yadav said.

Mr. Gandhi, in a long post in Hindi on X, said the State government acted in a “biased” and “hasty” manner. Extending condolences to families of those who were killed in the violence, he held the BJP-led government in the State “directly responsible” for the incident.

Sambhal mosque survey violence: Death toll rises to five; FIR registered against MP Zia-ur-Rehman Barq, SP MLA’s son

“BJP’s use of power to create rift and discrimination between Hindu-Muslim communities is neither in the interest of the State nor the country. I request the Supreme Court to intervene in this matter as soon as possible and provide justice,” he said.

Mr. Gandhi appealed to maintain peace and harmony. “We all have to join together to ensure that India moves forward on the path of unity and constitution, not communalism and hatred,” he said.

Published - November 25, 2024 09:31 pm IST

Related Topics

survey / unrest, conflicts and war / civil unrest / government / Uttar Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.