Raghurajpur turns desolate without tourists

On a given day, residents of this tiny village in Odisha would greet tourists with open arms and invite them to pay a quick visit to their homes to look at the intricate paintings on strips of cotton cloth.

Tourism, the source of livelihood for the 140-odd families at Raghurajpur, has dried and the village has fallen silent after the outbreak of COVID-19.

“Perhaps, for the first time in the history of our village, we have put up a blockade to prevent the entry of tourists. It was the collective decision of the villagers to stay safe,” said Prakash Moahapata, a 33-year-old artist.

Making of Pattachitra, a traditional painting in which mythological and religious stories and folklore are told through intricate canvassing, has been the main avocation of the villagers. On an average, an artist family sells paintings worth ₹15,000-₹20,000 a month, enough to lead a simple life. Paper masks, wooden carvings and dolls are also made here.

Tourists who visit Puri, which is 10 km away, don’t miss a chance to come to this village. They appreciate the works, purchase Pattachitras and order paintings. Artists also travel to other States to showcase their skills, but that is not possible now.

The trade in paintings has recently picked up, having been hit by last year’s Cyclone ‘Fani’ that had spoiled many artworks.

Many argue that the pandemic has given the artists the much-needed break to produce more Pattachitras. But Dinabandhu Mohapatra, the 64-year-old award-winning artist, does not agree. “The silence is killing our creativity as well as skills. Without the feedback and appreciation from art lovers, we are not able to move forward. What if the Pattachitras remain unsold, and will the government come to our rescue? These questions leave us worried,” he said.

Artists claim many villagers are landless. The government has given them rice, old age and widow pensions and ₹1,000 each during the fight against COVID-19. But artists are uncertain about their future.

One day the pandemic would die down, but life might never be normal again, Mr. Mohapatra said, pointing out that foreign tourists would be seen with suspicion in future.

“We can ill-afford to earn less as we have to meet other expenses. Villagers want an online platform for selling their paintings, and tourists may not visit to buy products. This way, we can compensate the loss of productive days,” said Seema Behera, who is pursuing her bachelor’s degree and helping her family in painting Pattachitra.