Raghav Chadha case: SC defers hearing after Rajya Sabha Secretariat says ‘something constructive’ is being worked out

December 01, 2023 10:47 pm | Updated 10:47 pm IST - NEW DELHI:

The Supreme Court on Friday adjourned the hearing of a plea by suspended Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha after the Upper House Secretariat asked the court for more time to work out “something constructive” on the issue.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud took note of the submissions made by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who appeared on behalf of the Rajya Sabha Secretariat, that some progress in the matter was likely.

The court deferred the case to December 8.

On November 3, the top court had asked Mr. Chadha to tender an unconditional apology over the select committee row to Rajya Sabha Chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar and said the latter might consider it “sympathetically”.

Mr. Chadha’s counsel, advocate Shadan Farasat, raised the issue of the eviction notice received by the AAP MP with regard to his official bungalow and said he be protected. The Bench asked Mr. Mehta to look into the issue.

Initially, Mr. Chadha had moved the Supreme Court against his “indefinite suspension” from the Rajya Sabha. He had argued that the suspension was in clear breach of Rules 256 and 266 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States (‘Rajya Sabha Rules’) which incorporate a categorical prohibition against the suspension of any member for a period ‘exceeding the remainder of the session’.

The petition had asked whether an MP could be suspended even in a case of breach of parliamentary privilege, and that too indefinitely.

