Raghav Chadha asks Centre to investigate spyware attacks on politicians and journalists in Rajya Sabha

Updated - July 27, 2024 01:25 am IST

Published - July 27, 2024 12:49 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Friday.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Friday. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Aam Aadmi Party’s Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha on Friday raised the issue of State-sponsored cyberattacks on politicians and journalists in the House and asked the Centre to investigate such attacks. Calling it an attack on privacy, Mr. Chadha said that several opposition leaders had last year claimed they received an alert from Apple warning them of “State-sponsored attackers trying to remotely compromise”. He asked the government if it had taken cognisance of such attacks. “I, along with several members of this House, particularly who sit on opposition benches, were victims of something called State-sponsored spyware attack whereby our mobile phones informed us that a State-sponsored cyberattack took place which was attempting to infiltrate our mobile phone devices,” Mr. Chadha said.

He said that not just the members of Parliament but journalists and eminent people were also victims of such attack.

“Therefore, I ask you whether the government has taken cognisance of such attacks. Is there a list of people who were attacked by such spyware. What action has been taken?” Mr. Chadha asked.

Related Topics

Rajya Sabha / politics / Aam Aadmi Party / cyber crime / Parliament proceedings

