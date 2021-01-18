NationalNew Delhi 18 January 2021 17:24 IST
Comments
Rafale to feature in Republic Day parade for first time
Updated: 18 January 2021 17:25 IST
The newly inducted Rafale fighter aircraft will feature in India's Republic Day parade on January 26 and culminate the fly-past by carrying out the 'Vertical Charlie' formation, the Indian Air Force (IAF) said on January 18.
In the 'Vertical Charlie' formation, the aircraft flies at low altitude, pulls up vertically and conducts rolls before stabilising at higher altitude.
"The fly-past will culminate with a single Rafale aircraft carrying out a 'Vertical Charlie' formation," said Wing Commander Indranil Nandi.
A total of 38 IAF aircraft and four planes of the Indian Army will participate in the fly-past on January 26, he said.
More In National
Read more...