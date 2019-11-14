National

Rafale ruling has ended vilification exercise: MoD

‘Court has upheld the govt. position’

The Supreme Court’s dismissal of the Rafale review petitions has brought to a close “an exercise of vilification and casting doubts” on the defence acquisition process, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said on Thursday.

“Today, the Supreme Court has categorically rejected the review petitions filed subsequently against the order on merits bringing to a close an exercise of vilification and casting doubts on the defence acquisition process which has an adverse impact on the morale of the security forces,” the Ministry said in a statement. The apex court had given a clear verdict on December 14, 2018 on the petition seeking an inquiry into the procurement of 36 Rafale fighter aircraft, it noted.

The November 14 judgment had categorically stated that the review petitions were without any merit and dismissed, the statement said.

The Ministry listed out several points of the judgment while putting emphasis on certain portions concerning various aspects of the deal. “On pricing, the court has upheld the position of the government that the price of the aircraft is lower than the previous deal…,” it stated.

In another instance, the statement said, the court had “rightly observed” about the need for fighter aircraft and the delay in the procurement process.

