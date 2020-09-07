Rafale induction ceremony at Ambala on September 10

NEW DELHI

07 September 2020 22:49 IST

Second batch of four jets likely to arrive in October

The formal induction ceremony of the Rafale fighter jets will be held at the Ambala Air Force station on September 10, the Indian Air Force (IAF) said here on Monday.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and French Defence Minister Florence Parly will be present for the induction ceremony, an official source said.

The second batch of four Rafale jets are likely to arrive in October, another source said.

On July 29, five Rafale jets, three single-seat and two twin-seater trainers, landed at the Ambala air base, the home base of the No. 17 Golden Arrows squadron.

These are part of the €7.87-billion Inter-Governmental Agreement with France for 36 jets in fly-away condition signed in September 2016.