Radio show launched in J&K as public-govt. interface

Srinagar:

18 March 2021 05:47 IST

In a novel initiative, the J&K government on Wednesday announced a radio programme, ‘Awaam Ki Baat’, to create a new interface to redress the grievances of people of the Union Territory, and bridge the gap between citizens and the administration.

“‘Awaam Ki Baat’ is a leap towards strengthening the concept of ‘Jan Bhagidari’ (people’s partnership) by inviting people’s participation, making the governance process more interactive and people-centric," Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha said, as he launched the website created for the initiative at the Raj Bhavan.

An official said the half-hour-long radio programme will be aired every third Sunday from April to disseminate the progressive steps taken by the government.

The public will also be involved in using the platform to speak, write and interact with the administration, and voice its suggestions, ideas and creative proposals.

“The radio programme will give a voice to the people and a vision to the administration that is symbolic of the collective aspirations of the masses,” the L-G said.

Under the initiative, ‘You Speak, We Listen’, people have been asked to voice their suggestions through interactive toll free numbers provided for both the Jammu Division and the Kashmir Division.

“There is a dedicated window called “Write to L-G” on the website, which gives a portal format for submitting one’s suggestions. With the ‘Awaam Ki Baat’ program, the UT government is giving a determined push to strengthen the government-public relationship,” the officials said.