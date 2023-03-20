ADVERTISEMENT

Radical preacher Amritpal Singh's uncle, driver surrender in Jalandhar: Police

March 20, 2023 08:43 am | Updated 08:43 am IST - Chandigarh

Mr. Amritpal's uncle Harjit Singh and driver Harpreet Singh surrendered near a gurdwara in the Mehatpur area in Jalandhar

PTI

Khalistani leader and Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh. | Photo Credit: ANI

Radical preacher Amritpal Singh's uncle and driver have surrendered before the police in Jalandhar while the Khalistan sympathiser was still on the run, police said on March 20.

Mr. Amritpal's uncle Harjit Singh and driver Harpreet Singh surrendered near a gurdwara in the Mehatpur area in Jalandhar late night on March 19, Jalandhar Senior Superintendent of Police (Rural) Swarandeep Singh said.

“The hunt for Mr. Amritpal, however, is still on”, the SSP said.

The State police has so far arrested 112 supporters of Amritpal. On March 19, it conducted flag marches and searches across the state in their manhunt for Mr. Amritpal.

Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel conduct a flag march to instil a sense of security among the residents amid a search operation to nab Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh, who is currently on the run, in Amritsar on Sunday. Mobile internet services have been shut down in Punjab till March 20th. | Photo Credit: ANI

The day before, the Punjab Government launched a major crackdown against Mr. Amritpal and his Waris Punjab De, with the police arresting 78 members of the outfit on that day.

The preacher, however, escaped their dragnet somehow after his cavalcade was intercepted in Jalandhar district.

