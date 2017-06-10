Radha Mohan Singh faces protest by Cong. workers over Mandsaur incident

Union Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Minister Radha Mohan Singh, who drew criticism for him practicing yoga at a time when six agitating farmers were killed in police firing in Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh, faced angry protest by youth Congress members in Bhubaneswar on Saturday.

On a two-day visit to Odisha, Mr. Singh was to attend ‘Swach Bharat Abhiyan’, ‘Sahabhoj’ and ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikash’ events marking completion of three years of Narendra Modi government.

The Union minister was put up in State guest house in high security zone. He was scheduled to leave for Jatni, around 11 am for a public function.

Sensing trouble on seeing youth Congress workers loitering around MLA Colony, BJP leaders and security personnel advised Mr. Singh to delay his departure.

Subsequently, the police mobilised its personnel to guard the guest house. When the police tried to persuade a section of Congress workers to stay calm, the cavalcade of Mr. Singh rushed out of the guest house.

But Congress workers were better prepared for the face off. A little distance away from the guest house, Congress workers waylaid the cavalcade of Mr. Singh and started hurling eggs. They waved black flags shouting slogans against death of farmers in police firing in Madhya Pradesh.

“By hurling eggs or waving flags, Congress workers did not want to harm the Union Ministers. They were out in the street to show their resentment over the insensitivities of NDA government towards addressing farm distress. At a time when farmers lost their lives in police firing, the Union Farmer and Welfare Minister were seen practicing yoga,” said Lokanath Maharathi, working president of State youth Congress.

Mr. Maharathi said the Narendra Modi government was concerned for corporate interest while farmers were left to fend for themselves. He warned the minister would face protest wherever he would go.