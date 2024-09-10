R. Ravindra appointed as India's next Ambassador to Iceland

R. Ravindra, currently the Deputy Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations in New York, has been appointed as the country's next envoy to Iceland, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday (September 10, 2024).

He is expected to take up the assignment shortly.

"R. Ravindra (IFS:1999), presently Deputy Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations at New York, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Iceland," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.