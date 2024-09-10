R. Ravindra appointed as India's next Ambassador to Iceland

R. Ravindra, currently the Deputy Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations in New York, has been appointed as the country's next envoy to Iceland, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday (September 10, 2024).

He is expected to take up the assignment shortly.

"R. Ravindra (IFS:1999), presently Deputy Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations at New York, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Iceland," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.