Qutb Minar built after demolishing temples: Minister 

Union Minister of State Prahlad Singh Patel on Tuesday said the maker of Qutb Minar had left an inscription which said that it was built after demolishing 27 temples. Such a structure would not have remained standing in any other country but India, he said.

Mr. Patel, who holds the Jal Shakti and Food Processing portfolios, said in a tweet that when he was Culture Minister (from 2019 to 2021), he had asked the Archaeological Survey of India to put up Hindi and English translations of the inscription claiming that the monument was built after demolishing 27 Hindu and Jain temples. This, he said, was done so that “people could find out the truth”.

Mr. Patel’s tweet comes after a petition was filed in a Delhi court seeking the “restoration” of temples at Qutb Minar complex.