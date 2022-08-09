Quit India movement reminds us that unity is our greatest strengths: Venkaiah Naidu

Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

August 09, 2022 15:52 IST

"As we remember the selfless sacrifices and tireless efforts of our freedom fighters, let us resolve to build an India that is prosperous, inclusive, peaceful and harmonious," Venakaiah Naidu said.

Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu on August 9 said the anniversary of the Quit India movement is an occasion to resolve to build an India that is prosperous, inclusive, peaceful and harmonious.

The decisive campaign against the British rule was launched this day in 1942 on Mahatma Gandhi's call at the Bombay session of the Congress in his famous "do or die" speech.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On 80th anniversary of Quit India movement, Congress announces advancing of Bharat Jodo Yatra from October 2 to September 7

In a tweet marking the 80th anniversary of the Quit India Movement, Mr. Naidu said the day reminds us that unity is one of our greatest strengths. "As we remember the selfless sacrifices and tireless efforts of our freedom fighters, let us resolve to build an India that is prosperous, inclusive, peaceful and harmonious," he said. “That will be a true tribute to those great men and women,” the Vice-President said.