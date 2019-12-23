Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile completes development trials

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully conducted twin tests of the Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile (QRSAM) from the Integrated Test Range in Chandipur off the Odisha coast on Monday morning.

“The missile was flight-tested with full configuration in deployment mode intercepting the target mid-air, meeting the mission objectives… With this mission, the developmental trials of the weapon system are successfully completed and the weapon system is expected to be ready for induction by 2021,” the DRDO said in a statement.

The QRSAM system, which operates on the move, comprises fully automated command and control system, active array battery surveillance radar, active array battery multifunction radar and launcher, the statement said.

Both radars are four-walled having 360-degree coverage with search on move and track on move capability and the system was compact with minimum number of vehicles for a firing unit, the DRDO stated, adding, “Single stage solid propelled missile has mid-course inertial navigation system with two-way data link and terminal active seeker developed indigenously by DRDO.”

The entire event was monitored by ground telemetry systems, range radar systems and electro-optical tracking system.