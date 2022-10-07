Quick OPD registrations under Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission starts

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Health Authority (NHA) under its flagship scheme Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) is undertaking a pilot project for faster registration service at the new OPD block of Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC) & Smt. Sucheta Kriplani Hospital (SSKH) in Delhi.

The service allows old as well as new patients to simply scan a QR Code and share their demographic details like name, father’s name, age, gender, address, mobile number etc. with the hospital. This helps reduce the time taken at the OPD registration counter, provides accurate data in the hospital record and, most importantly, avoid the wait in the long queues. The service is to be extended to other health facilities and departments soon, said a release issued by the Health Ministry on Thursday.

The QR Code-based OPD registration service allows the patients to scan the hospital’s unique QR Code with their mobile phone (using phone camera/scanner/ABHA App/Arogya Setu App/or any other ABDM-enabled App), and share their profile details with the hospital. Once the profile is shared, the hospital provides a token number (queue number) that is sent as a notification to the patient’s selected app and is also displayed on the screens placed at the OPD registration counters for the ease of the patients. As per their token number, the patient can go to the registration counter and directly collect their outpatient slip (OP Slip) for doctor’s consultation.

Talking about the benefits of the service, Dr. R.S. Sharma, CEO, NHA said, “Under the ABDM, we’re using technology to simplify processes and make healthcare more efficient. The QR Code-based rapid OPD registration service is a step in this direction. It helped over 2200 patients avoid the hustle of long queues with considerably reduced waiting time and minimal time at the registration counter within 15 days of this pilot project in LHMC & SSKH. The direct profile sharing has also helped achieve a higher level of accuracy in patient records. Our team is working with other health facilities and departments to extend this service and help more patients.”

