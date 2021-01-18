Quaide Milleth Awards presented

CHENNAI

18 January 2021 02:43 IST

Bilkis dadi, the face of the Shaheen Bagh anti-CAA protests, and social activist and writer Harsh Mander of Karwan-e-Mohabbat were presented the Quaide Milleth Award for Probity in Political and Public Life at the India Islamic Cultural Centre, New Delhi, on Saturday, a press release said.

The award consists of a shawl, citation and cash of ₹2.5 lakh and was presented to the recipients by Navaid Hamid, President, All India Majilis e Mushawarat.

N. Ram, Director, THG Publishing Pvt. Ltd., said both recipients had made a mark in public life with their determination and zeal to protect the secular fabric of the country. He said the enactment of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is the face of the current oppressive regime. The selfless achievements of the awardees would be truly honoured only if a stance was taken in defence of the Constitution which has been under attack since the advent of this regime.

Advertising

Advertising

Former Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir and former IAS, Moosa Raza, stressed on the need for strengthening public movements against all the discriminatory laws which were hurting the weaker sections.

He said people should not remain silent on the tyranny of the establishment and should speak out against it in a peaceful and democratic manner.

The awards selection committee — headed by Moosa Raza, included former Vice-Chancellor of Manonmaniam Sundaranar university Dr. Vasanthi Devi, Bishop Devasagayam, and M.G. Dawood Miakhan, General Secretary, Quaide Milleth Educational and Social Trust, Chennai.