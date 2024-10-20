Quad partners take part in back-to-back naval war games

The Quad group of countries — India, Australia, Japan and the U.S. — held back-to-back naval war games, deepening interoperability and honing, in particular, their anti-submarine warfare skills. ‘Exercise Malabar’, comprising the four countries, concluded on Friday off the coast of Visakhapatnam. Earlier, the four countries were part of the multilateral ‘Exercise Kakadu’ hosted by the Royal Australian Navy from September.

The Indian Navy termed Exercise Malabar 2024, held from October 8 to 18, as the “most comprehensive” of all editions so far, incorporating complex operational scenarios. The Harbour Phase’ was held in Visakhapatnam, followed by the Sea Phase in the Bay of Bengal.

“Malabar 2024 Sea Phase serves as a testament to the commitment of participating nations towards enhancing understanding, collaboration and engagement in the maritime domain as the world grapples with increasingly complex maritime security challenges,” the Indian Navy said in a statement on Saturday (October 19, 2024).

Exercise Malabar, which began in 1992 as a bilateral naval drill between India and the U.S., has evolved into a key multilateral event aimed at “enhancing interoperability, fostering mutual understanding, and addressing shared maritime challenges in the Indian Ocean and Indo-Pacific region,” it noted.

Anti-submarine warfare and undersea domain awareness have emerged as major focus areas among the Quad partners as all of them have concerns over the rapid expansion of the Chinese Navy and its increasing forays into the Indian Ocean Region.

Units participated in complex and advanced exercises in the domains of surface, sub-surface, and air warfare. Major exercises included surface weapon firings, anti-air shoots, air defence exercises, anti-submarine warfare exercises, extensive operations of ship-borne helicopters, and seamanship evolutions, including fuelling from tankers and maritime interdiction operations, according to the Navy. The sea phase culminated with a closing ceremony that included a review of operational aspects of the Sea Phase.

For this edition, Australia deployed HMAS Stuart, an Anzac Class Frigate with its MH-60R helicopter and P8 Maritime Patrol Aircraft; Japan brought in the JS Ariake, a Murasame-class destroyer, while the U.S. Navy fielded USS Dewey, an Arleigh Burke-Class destroyer with its integral helicopter and P8 MPA. Special forces from all four nations also took part in the exercise.

Exercise Kakadu

Exercise Kakadu, the flagship maritime exercise hosted by the Royal Australian Navy, brought together nearly 3,000 personnel from 30 nations, ships from 10 countries, and aircraft from five nations, all converging in the north Australian exercise area from September 9 to 20, underscoring Canberra’s commitment to “regional maritime security and international partnerships”. The Indian Navy deployed a P-8I MPA for it.

“Exercise Kakadu is more than just a naval exercise — it’s a testament to the enduring partnerships and strategic solidarity in our region,” Captain David Tietzel, Exercise Director for Kakadu 24, said.

The exercise saw a broad spectrum of naval activities, from warfighting to humanitarian operations, showcasing operational excellence and expanding capabilities. “Our goal is to demonstrate the full range of naval training and showcase new technologies and tactics, which reflect our commitment to staying at the forefront of maritime operations,” Captain Tietzel said in a statement.

