Quad leaders discuss war in Ukraine 

President Joe Biden speaks during the Quad summit with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, in the East Room of the White House, on Sept. 24, 2021, in Washington. | Photo Credit: AP

Modi, Biden, leaders of Australia and Japan discuss latest developments

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, U.S. President Joe Biden and leaders of Australia and Japan spoke on Thursday to discuss the war in Ukraine.

The leaders agreed that what is happening to Ukraine should not be allowed to happen in the Indo-Pacific, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said.

"We have agreed that unilateral changes to the status quo with force like this should not be allowed in the Indo-Pacific region," Mr. Kishida said, referring to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"We have also agreed this development makes it even more important to work towards realising a free and open Indo-Pacific," Mr. Kishida told reporters after the virtual meeting.