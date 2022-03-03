Quad leaders discuss war in Ukraine
Modi, Biden, leaders of Australia and Japan discuss latest developments
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, U.S. President Joe Biden and leaders of Australia and Japan spoke on Thursday to discuss the war in Ukraine.
The leaders agreed that what is happening to Ukraine should not be allowed to happen in the Indo-Pacific, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said.
"We have agreed that unilateral changes to the status quo with force like this should not be allowed in the Indo-Pacific region," Mr. Kishida said, referring to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
"We have also agreed this development makes it even more important to work towards realising a free and open Indo-Pacific," Mr. Kishida told reporters after the virtual meeting.
