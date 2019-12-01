Putting cardiac arrest behind him, man runs from Bengaluru to Varanasi

Like many people, Giridhar Kamath too decided in his early forties that it was time to get fit. In 2011, when he was 42, he began running, short distances at first and then challenging himself to the 10-km target. Then, in 2013, he had a heart attack at the finishing line of a race.

But unlike many people, who might have given up running after this potentially-fatal episode, he merely changed his approach to running. “I moved to barefoot running from then on. It is one of the most natural modes of human movement,” says the Bengaluru-based Mr. Kamath, who runs a factory manufacturing toys.

And recently, barely weeks after his 50th birthday, he ran all the way from Bengaluru to Varanasi — a neat distance of 1,850 km — in one set of clothes, with a pouch and a hammock tied to his waist. “I have covered several ultra runs between cities and done races spanning 100 km to 800 km. But this is my longest run till date,” says Mr. Kamath, who set off from Bengaluru on October 2 and reached Varanasi on November 10.

Why Varanasi? “I have been a devotee of Lord Shiva since childhood and been hearing the stories about Varanasi: how people go there to die, etc. So I was very curious about the place. It was equally important to cover as many places as I could en route to spread the message of fitness. We sorely lack in taking charge of our physical and mental health and this is something I was very keen on spreading awareness about,” he says.

The idea of travelling light came from a mendicant he had encountered during an intercity run from Puducherry to Chennai in 2018. “He was walking solo with no support or luggage, and he made me realise how easy it is to be light. I reached Varanasi in one T-shirt and shorts and just 1.4 kg of luggage, which also included my mobile phone and charger,” he says.

Mr. Kamath averaged about 50 km a day, and reached Varanasi in 38 days. The most challenging stretch was the forests of Madhya Pradesh. “This segment took me three days to cover and I was compelled to have a crew car follow me for reasons of safety. On Day 2 on this stretch, I saw the carcass of a cow that had just been killed by a tiger. This made me realise how close I was to nature and how important it is to be respectful to animals while crossing their natural habitat, which we are sadly encroaching upon,” says.

“Otherwise, the run was beautiful and peaceful. People from all walks of life offered me shelter,” he adds.

In his daily life, Mr. Kamath has no set pattern for running. “Sometimes I run as less as 10 km and sometimes go up to 70 km if I feel like it. What is critical to me is the movement and joy. A 10-km peaceful recovery walk is as important to me as a marathon.”

He has a simple message for people: Swasth raho, mast raho — be healthy, be carefree. “Utilise the first hour of your day to take charge of your health. Good health is something that no amount of money can buy or no one can gift you,” he emphasises.