Putin, Modi hold telephone conversation

Call came days after Kremlin hinted at Putin-Modi-Xi summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The conversation came days after a high-level official of Kremlin announced that a trilateral meeting among President Putin, Mr. Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping was expected soon.

“Vladimir Putin warmly thanked Narendra Modi for the hospitality extended to the Russian delegation during the high-level visit to New Delhi on December 6. They discussed practical aspects of implementing the agreements reached at the talks and expressed mutual intent for the further multifaceted development of relations of the special and privileged strategic partnership between Russia and India,” stated a government release.

Concern over Afghanistan

Mr. Putin visited Delhi on December 6 and both sides expressed concern over Afghanistan and signed a wide array of agreements. The two leaders also held a one-on-one meeting in Hyderabad House.

The speculation on the trilateral meeting among the leaders of Russia, India and China has increased since the Kremlin official announced such a meeting is expected to be held in the “near future”.

The India-China stand-off along the Line of Actual Control began in the summer of 2020 and has continued despite 13 rounds of talks.