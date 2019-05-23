Putin, Abe send wishes to PM Modi

Congratulatory messages poured in from world capitals for Narendra Modi.

President Vladimir Putin of Russia expressed his readiness to enhance the “comprehensive development of special and privileged strategic partnership” between the two countries.

“I would like to reiterate my readiness to continue our fruitful personal contacts and joint work to consolidate the entire gamut of bilateral ties and constructive engagement in international affairs,” he said.

President of China Xi Jinping sent in a letter of congratulation saying he attaches great importance to nurturing bilateral ties with India and identified “multi-polarisation, economic globalisation and upholding multilateralism” as areas of common efforts.

In a phone call, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe expressed desire to strengthen “special strategic and global partnership” with India.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison also rang Mr. Modi and greeted him on the “historic re-election”. President John Magufuli of Tanzania was one of the first African leaders to greet the re-elected Prime Minister on his re-election.