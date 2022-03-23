Pushkar Singh Dhami sworn in as Chief Minister of Uttarakhand

Pushkar Singh Dhami took oath as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand on March 23, 2022. Photo: Twitter/@BJP4India

March 23, 2022 15:05 IST

Pushkar Singh Dhami took oath as Uttarakhand Chief Minsiter in the presence of BJP top brass

Pushkar Singh Dhami was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand at Dehradun's Parade Ground on March 23, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Amit Shah, among others.

Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony, Mr. Dhami offered prayers at the Tapkeshwar Mahadev temple and also paid obeisance at a Gurudwara at Race Course in the city.

The BJP’s decision to retain Mr. Dhami as Uttarakhand CM came despite the fact that he lost his seat of Khatima, while the BJP won a majority in the Assembly election.

Since the Uttarakhand Assembly does not have an Upper House or Legislative Council, Mr. Dhami will now have to be elected to the Assembly in a bye-election within six months.

Party sources had told The Hindu that maintaining continuity in Uttarakhand was to ensure stability within the party, while also keeping in mind the 2024 Lok Sabha election.