Puri visits Central Vista sites, says work on schedule

Minister says the new look is a ‘judicious mix of modern with traditional’

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Puri on Thursday said the work of the redevelopment of Central Vista Avenue and construction of the new Parliament building was “on schedule.”

After visiting the sites, Mr. Puri said in a series of tweets that the projects were progressing swiftly.

“Delighted to interact with the workers giving shape to our future heritage. They come from different parts of the country. Pity that the Congress ecosystem wanted to snatch away the livelihood of these hardworking women & men. I thanked them for their sweat & toil,” he said in a tweet.

In another tweet, he said, in an apparent reference to critics of the projects, “ … Happy to inform the ‘Vidvaans’ that their ice cream evenings are going to get even better!”.

He added that the new look of the Central Vista Avenue was a “judicious mix of modern with traditional” and would “redefine the heart of the city.” The Minister also shared photos of the Jamun trees at the India Gate lawns and said the trees were standing tall as opposed to the rumours of them being uprooted.

While the new Parliament building is scheduled to be completed in time for the Winter Session in 2022, the 75th year of Independence, the revamped Central Vista Avenue is expected to be ready for the Republic Day Parade in 2022.