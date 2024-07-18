Puri Jagannath’s Ratna Bhandar reopens for shifting valuables

The Ratna Bhandar, the esteemed treasury of the 12th-century Jagannath temple in Puri, was reopened at 9:51 a.m. on July 18 for shifting the valuables to a temporary strong room.

According to the officials, the treasury was opened for the second time this week.

The supervisory committee set up by the Odisha Government entered the temple at 9 a.m., after offering prayers to Lord Jagannath and his siblings, for shifting the valuables.

“We sought the blessings of Lord Jagannath for smooth completion of shifting of all valuables stored in the inner chamber of the treasury,” said the supervising committee’s chairman and Orissa High Court former judge Justice Biswanath Rath before entering the temple.

The ornaments and valuables of the outer chamber of the Ratna Bhandar were shifted to a strong room when the treasury was opened the last time on July 14, after 46 years.

According to Puri Collector Siddharth Shankar Swain, only authorised persons, wearing traditional attires were allowed to enter the treasury.

“If the shifting of valuables will not be completed today, the work will continue as per the standard operating procedure [SOP]. The entire process is being videographed,” Mr. Swain added.

According to Puri Superintendent of Police Pinak Mishra, CCTV cameras were installed and enough security personnel were deployed around the temple as per the SOP.

“Snake catchers, Odisha Rapid Action Force personnel and fire services officials have been kept on standby to deal with any emergency,” an official said.

Justice Rath also requested Puri’s Titular king and Gajapati Maharaja Divya Singh Deb to oversee the whole process.

The entry of the devotees into the shrine was restricted by the administration after 8 a.m. on that day. Only authorised persons and few of servitors have been allowed to enter the temple, according to an official.