Women in Punjab paraded semi-naked, police arrest four

April 06, 2024 10:31 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

After a video of a 55-year-old woman being paraded semi-naked down the street in Voltoha village in Punjab’s Tarn Taran surfaced, the police on Saturday arrested four persons over the incident.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Tarn Taran, Ashwani Kapur identified those arrested as Kulwinder Kaur, Gurcharan Singh, and Sharanjit Singh alias Sunny, all residents of Jivan Nagar in Valtoha, and one Sunny from Abadi Amarkot Amirke in Tarn Taran district.

The incident took place on the evening of March 31, around a month after the victim’s son eloped with a woman and married her against her family’s wishes.

“The victim was alone at her home when Kulwinder Kaur (the girl’s mother), along with Gurcharan, Sharanjit, Sunny and one unknown person, came to her house to avenge the marriage and following heated arguments, they started assaulting her and also tore off her clothes. The video of a purported incident, wherein the victim was seen paraded, was also made viral through social media by the accused persons,” he said.

Investigations were on and the remaining accused will be arrested soon, he added.

Mr. Kapur said an FIR had been registered under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354B (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 354D (stalking), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 67 and 67-A of the Information Technology Act.