GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

Women in Punjab paraded semi-naked, police arrest four

The woman was reportedly assaulted after her son married a girl against the wishes of the latter’s family; police arrest girl’s mother and three others

April 06, 2024 10:31 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

The Hindu Bureau

After a video of a 55-year-old woman being paraded semi-naked down the street in Voltoha village in Punjab’s Tarn Taran surfaced, the police on Saturday arrested four persons over the incident.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Tarn Taran, Ashwani Kapur identified those arrested as Kulwinder Kaur, Gurcharan Singh, and Sharanjit Singh alias Sunny, all residents of Jivan Nagar in Valtoha, and one Sunny from Abadi Amarkot Amirke in Tarn Taran district.

The incident took place on the evening of March 31, around a month after the victim’s son eloped with a woman and married her against her family’s wishes.

“The victim was alone at her home when Kulwinder Kaur (the girl’s mother), along with Gurcharan, Sharanjit, Sunny and one unknown person, came to her house to avenge the marriage and following heated arguments, they started assaulting her and also tore off her clothes. The video of a purported incident, wherein the victim was seen paraded, was also made viral through social media by the accused persons,” he said.

Investigations were on and the remaining accused will be arrested soon, he added.

Mr. Kapur said an FIR had been registered under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354B (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 354D (stalking), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 67 and 67-A of the Information Technology Act.

Related Topics

Punjab

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.