Will rent house in Jalandhar for AAP's bypoll campaign: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on June 22 said he will rent a house in Jalandhar for the bypoll in the city, and added that the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) campaign will be centred on the work done by his government.

Addressing a gathering at a State-level function to mark the birth anniversary of Sant Kabir Das in Hoshiarpur, Mr. Mann said that the Aam Aadmi Party has decided to contest the bypoll under his leadership.

The bypoll to the Jalandhar West Assembly constituency will be held on July 10 and votes will be counted on July 13. The by-election to the Jalandhar West seat was necessitated following the resignation of Sheetal Angural as an Aam Aadmi Party legislator.

Mr. Mann said as the Chief Minister and the party's State unit chief, he will lead the poll campaign for the election in Jalandhar West Assembly segment. "I will tell people that this work has been done and this is yet to be done. Give us more strength for the development of your area," said Mr. Mann.

The Chief Minister said he will go to Jalandhar on Saturday. “I will rent a house there (Jalandhar). It is not that this house will be (rented) only up to July 10 (when results of bypoll will be declared). This house will later become the office for Majha and Doaba regions for two or three days every week. I will stay there,” he said. “The CM and officers will be present there for two days,” he added.

Notably, the Aam Aadmi Party faced a drubbing in the recently-concluded Lok Sabha polls in which it could win only three of the 13 Parliamentary constituencies in Punjab. The AAP has fielded Mohinder Bhagat as its candidate for the Jalandhar West Assembly bypoll seat.

The AAP had won the seat in the 2022 Punjab Assembly polls. Sheetal Angural, who is now the BJP's candidate from the constituency, tendered his resignation on March 28, a day after joining the saffron party. His resignation was accepted by the Punjab Assembly Speaker on May 30.

A total of 23 candidates have filed their nomination papers for the July 10 bypoll. The last day for filing nomination papers was June 21. While the scrutiny of nominations will take place on June 24, the last date for the withdrawal of nominations is June 26.

