Supreme Court stays opening of a road outside residence of Punjab CM

May 04, 2024 12:58 am | Updated 12:58 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the opening of a road outside the residence of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in Chandigarh on a trial basis.

A Bench headed by Justice Sanjiv Khanna observed both the Centre and Punjab government had opposed the opening of the road, closed since the 1980s owing to a threat perception during the height of terrorism in Punjab.

The Bench issued notice on a plea filed by the Punjab government and sought the response of the administration of the Union Territory of Chandigarh by September 2.

On April 22, the Punjab and Haryana High Court ordered the opening of the 500-metre road, connecting Sukhna Lake to Nayagaon in Chandigarh, on a trial basis from May 1.

The High Court had also directed the Chandigarh Police to engage traffic experts for preparing a traffic management plan for the road that was to be opened from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on working days.

Since the closure of the road, people moving between Nayagaon and Sukhna Lake were forced to take long detours via adjacent sectors of the city.