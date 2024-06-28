The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) will support the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP nominee in the bypoll for the Jalandhar West Assembly seat in Punjab instead of the candidate it had officially fielded, as she was picked by a panel, two of whose members have now rebelled against party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal.

The party is unable to change its “authorised candidate” now as the last day for this has already passed.

The SAD now does not have its own authorised candidate for the July 10 bypoll, senior party leader Daljit Singh Cheema told reporters on Thursday.

On Wednesday, SAD’s Jalandhar district unit chief announced that the party has withdrawn support to its Jalandhar West candidate Surjit Kaur, who is a two-time municipal councillor.

Ms. Kaur was selected for the seat by a SAD panel comprising Bibi Jagir Kaur, Gurpartap Singh Wadala, MLA Sukhwinder Sukhi and Mohinder Singh Kaypee. However, Ms. Jagir Kaur and Mr. Wadala are now among rebel party leaders who revolted against Mr. Badal, demanding that he should step down as party chief.

Mr. Cheema said the party has conveyed to its workers to support Bahujan Samaj Party nominee Binder Kumar in the bypoll. The senior SAD leader also said he has requested Surjit Kaur not to contest the bypoll.

Allotted party symbol

Surjit Kaur has already been allotted the SAD symbol and she was among 15 candidates who were left in the fray for the bypoll, which was necessitated following the resignation of Sheetal Angural as Aam Aadmi Party legislator.

Meanwhile, the SAD’s move to withdraw support to Surjit Kaur drew a sharp reaction from rebel party leaders, who on Thursday said they will support her in the bypoll, accusing the party leadership of “running away” from the electoral battle.

