Rebel Akali Dal leaders start campaign to revive party

Rebel Akali leaders on Monday launched a ‘Shiromani Akali Dal Sudhar Lehar’ campaign aimed to “strengthen and uplift” the 103-year-old outfit while asserting that the party’s present situation under the current leadership indicates that its “existence was in danger”.

A section of the senior party leaders last month had revolted against SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, demanding that he should step down as the party chief following its debacle in the recently held Lok Sabha elections in Punjab.

Among the prominent leaders who raised a banner of revolt included former SGPC chief Bibi Jagir Kaur, former MLA Gurpartap Singh Wadala, former Ministers Sikandar Maluka, Parminder Singh Dhindsa, Sarwan Singh Phillaur and Surjit Singh Rakhra, and party leader Sucha Singh Chhotepur.

Platform convener

The rebel Akali leaders on Monday appointed former MLA Gurpartap Singh Wadala as the platform’s convener.

“We are going to start ‘Shiromani Akali Dal Sudhar Lehar’. We request all Punjabis and ‘pro-panth’ people to support us in this movement,” said Mr. Wadala while addressing the media here after the meeting.

“We want to uplift and strengthen the Akali Dal. We want to see the party strong. It seems that the existence of the Akali Dal is in danger with the kind of present situation the party is in today,” he asserted.

Targeting Mr. Badal for bringing “corporate culture” in SAD, Mr. Wadal said people rejected the same and drifted away from the party. Asked whether the rebel leaders will go to the SAD office in Chandigarh for holding any meeting, Wadala said the party office is common for everyone.

