GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rebel Akali Dal leaders start campaign to revive party

Updated - July 16, 2024 08:37 am IST

Published - July 16, 2024 08:34 am IST - Chandigarh

PTI

Rebel Akali leaders on Monday launched a ‘Shiromani Akali Dal Sudhar Lehar’ campaign aimed to “strengthen and uplift” the 103-year-old outfit while asserting that the party’s present situation under the current leadership indicates that its “existence was in danger”.

A section of the senior party leaders last month had revolted against SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, demanding that he should step down as the party chief following its debacle in the recently held Lok Sabha elections in Punjab.

Among the prominent leaders who raised a banner of revolt included former SGPC chief Bibi Jagir Kaur, former MLA Gurpartap Singh Wadala, former Ministers Sikandar Maluka, Parminder Singh Dhindsa, Sarwan Singh Phillaur and Surjit Singh Rakhra, and party leader Sucha Singh Chhotepur.

Platform convener

The rebel Akali leaders on Monday appointed former MLA Gurpartap Singh Wadala as the platform’s convener.

“We are going to start ‘Shiromani Akali Dal Sudhar Lehar’. We request all Punjabis and ‘pro-panth’ people to support us in this movement,” said Mr. Wadala while addressing the media here after the meeting.

“We want to uplift and strengthen the Akali Dal. We want to see the party strong. It seems that the existence of the Akali Dal is in danger with the kind of present situation the party is in today,” he asserted.

Targeting Mr. Badal for bringing “corporate culture” in SAD, Mr. Wadal said people rejected the same and drifted away from the party. Asked whether the rebel leaders will go to the SAD office in Chandigarh for holding any meeting, Wadala said the party office is common for everyone.

Related Topics

Shiromani Akali Dal / Punjab

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.