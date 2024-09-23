ADVERTISEMENT

Punjab: Students of RGNUL in Patiala hold protest against vice-chancellor

Updated - September 23, 2024 01:05 pm IST - Patiala

According to the students, the vice-chancellor allegedly conducted a surprise check of the girls’ hostel and questioned the dressing sense of the girls thus violating their privacy

PTI

The protesting students staged a ‘dharna’ outside the vice-chancellor’s residence, which is located in the campus on Sunday, September 23 | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The students of Patiala-based Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law (RGNUL) held a protest against the vice-chancellor on Sunday (September 22, 2024) evening for allegedly violating the privacy of girl students at their hostel.

The protesting students staged a 'dharna' outside the vice-chancellor’s residence, which is located in the campus.

According to the students, the vice-chancellor allegedly conducted a surprise check of the girls’ hostel and questioned the dressing sense of the girls thus violating their privacy.

Why women don’t come forward to report sexual misconduct

However, no immediate comment of the university authorities was available in the matter.

One of the protesting students said a male member cannot be allowed to enter the rooms of the female students irrespective of how many female faculty members or guards accompany him.

This act is a complete disregard for the integrity and privacy of the female students, they said.

