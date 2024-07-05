Punjab sets up control rooms across State to tackle flood-like situation

With isolated heavy rainfall expected in Punjab during the next couple of days, the State government has set up flood control rooms across Punjab, leaving nothing to chance to tackle a possible flood like situation.

On July 4, Chief Secretary Anurag Verma held a video conference with all the Deputy Commissioners of the State and directed them to be on their toes during the monsoon season. They were told to visit the vulnerable spots in their districts again, to ensure the flood protection works have been satisfactorily completed.

“This year, flood protection works amounting to ₹252 crores are being done. This is almost 1.5 times the average work taken up during the last two years. The Deputy Commissioners should visit the vulnerable spots in their districts again and ensure that the flood protection works there have been satisfactorily completed. They should remain in touch with the local population in the villages near the vulnerable points during the entire season,” he said.

During the meeting, the Deputy Commissioners informed that they were ready with evacuation plans that could be executed in case of emergencies. Flood Control Rooms have been established in all districts, and shelters have been identified for residents and animals.

Mr. Verma said that the entire State machinery would work to ensure that the public does not face any inconvenience because of floods.

